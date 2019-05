KUALA LUMPUR: A group of residents of Menara Inspirasi (Expressionz Professional Suites) at Jalan Bernama here have voiced their concern over the proposed construction of a 51-storey building next to their condominium.

They claimed the building could worsen the traffic congestion in the area.

A resident, Ahmad Shamsul Baharin Mohd Hanafiah, said they were informed that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would approve the development proposal on two lots at the end of the road.

He alleged that DBKL did not get feedback from the residents of the 53-storey condominium as well as staff of Wisma Bernama and National Library which were located on the same road to understand the existing problems including massive traffic congestion and lack of parking space.

“The project architects and the DBKL Planning Department did not put up the development proposal signage at the site to get feedback from the public,“ he told Bernama here today.

Ahmad Shamsul Baharin, who had sent a letter protesting the project on Tuesday, also questioned whether the DBKL Civil Engineering and Transportation Department had already conducted traffic studies on Jalan Bernama and the surrounding areas.

He claimed that the narrow road, which connected to the busy Jalan Tun Razak, had caused traffic congestion especially during peak hour.

“The market value of the property here will fall because the owners are experiencing difficulties besides the massive traffic congestion as well as the supply exceeding demand situation,“ he said.

He also claimed that the application by the developer to build a route across Sungai Bunus to Jalan Gurney or connecting road to Taman Titiwangsa was rejected.

Meanwhile, Menara Inspirasi Joint Management Body chairman Prof Dr Rashad Yazdanifard urged the DBKL to review the proposed construction of the building.

“The situation is now we have this new building coming up, but we have the same dead end road, we have traffic going on in the morning and evening, by having another residential building which is 51-storey, right beside this building, definitely this is going to be an additional problem.

“In case of an emergency during peak hour, what are we going to do, if Bomba wants to come and do anything and there is traffic congestion, they cannot even reach this building,“ he said. — Bernama