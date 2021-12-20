Residents shocked by the discovery of human skull in Pendang

PENDANG: A human skull was found by the side of a road at Simpang Tiga Pasar Tani near here yesterday.

Pendang district police chief DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah said police received a call from the public about the discovery of a skull next to a community rubbish bin near the farmer’s market area at 9.55 am.

Police personnel who carried out a search at the location, however, did not find other bone fragments.

“Our forensic team from the police contingent headquarters, with the help of our K9 sniffer dogs did not find other skeletal fragments or evidence in the vicinity or in the bin,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Arriz Shah said the skull will be sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital’s forensic department in Alor Setar for further examination by the pathologist.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the skull was believed to part of the remains of a foreign man in his 40s.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death (SDR) for the time being. — Bernama