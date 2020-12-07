Residents turn retention pond area into recreational park

KUALA LUMPUR: The area surrounding the Sungai Midah stormwater retention pond which was previously covered with overgrown bushes, has now been transformed into a popular recreational park, thanks to the local community especially residents from Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency.

The park was developed through the joint effort of residents from Kampung Malaysia Raya, Kampung Malaysia Tambahan, Pangsapuri Sri Malaysia, Seri Malaysia and Desa Petaling PPR in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPSWPKL) five years ago.

Sungai Midah Nature Lovers Club chairman, Mohd Zainuddin Amran said at that time the local community was in need of an open space for recreational activities and the 20-hectare site was seen to be suitable and strategic.

“The mitigation pond project was undertaken in 2008 and originally, this place was a public restricted area because it was a former mining land.

“However, the locals here felt that this could be turned into a recreational park and finally after discussions with JPSWPKL, they gave us the green light provided we take good care of the area,” he told Bernama.

Ever since then he said, residents have been flocking the area for various leisure activities such as jogging, exercising, fishing, relaxing with their family and most recently, gardening has become popular especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Mohd Zainuddin added that the area is also a shortcut for people from Sri Malaysia Apartment, Seri Malaysia and Desa Petaling PPR to get to the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS).

“The people here are thankful that this one-kilometre former dirt path has been upgraded to a pedestrian lane making it convenient for their daily activities and to catch the bus or train.

He said individuals and corporate companies are most welcome to initiate joint venture with other agencies to provide better infrastructure facilities there, as the area is getting to be a popular local destination.

Meanwhile, Seri Malaysia PPR Residents Association chairman Nurzaidi Maaini said the people had been encouraged to spend time gardening at the hill slopes so that the area is not covered with overgrown weeds and bushes.

Through the community garden programme residents will be able to save on kitchen expenses, generate some side income and build closer rapport within the community.

“We want them to fully utilise the land here and make gardening and planting vegetables a hobby,” he said adding that gotong royong activities are held there weekly.

He said planting vegetables such as chilli, cabbage, Brazilian spinach, lemongrass, water spinach, sweet potato and long beans not only make a beautiful landscape but it is a healthy and worthwhile past time for urban folks.

According to a resident, Abdul Rahman Yusof, 56, each Community/Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) area is given the responsibility to monitor security in the area.

“Twice a week, KRT members will take turns patrolling, especially at night to ensure the safety of residents passing through this area.

“We are working to install solar lights to illuminate this area,“ said the Seri Malaysia PPR KRT chairman.

Another resident, Zakaria Abdullah, 56, proposed that the area be equipped with facilities such as a children’s playground, lounging corner, toilets and rubbish bins to keep the park clean and beautiful

“Along the pedestrian lane there are benches and interesting garden plots and this area certainly has the potential to be developed into a more attractive recreational park,” he said adding that the community members had put in a lot effort in beautifying the park to the benefit of all.-Bernama