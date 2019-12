BALIK PULAU: A state executive councillor here has thrown his support behind a group of Taman Beringin residents who are against the construction of a foreign workers’ dormitory here in Batu Maung.

Datuk Abdul Halim Hussein, who is in charge of the Domestic and International Trade, Consumer Affairs and Entrepreneur Development portfolio, said he would raise their concerns with the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

“MBPP needs to answer why the quarters could cram up to 14 workers in the one-room units,” Abdul Halim said today.

He also pointed out the narrow passage for vehicles near the quarters would lead to traffic congestion as up to 9,000 foreign workers are expected to be housed there.

The Batu Maung assemblyperson said he has the interests of the residents at heart because they voted him in to represent them.

The residents led by Rajvinder Singh, the senior Consumers Association of Penang research officer, have protested against the project in Jalan Beringin 1 after it was completed in the middle of this year.

They met with the state Local Government committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo to express their grievances and wrote in to the MBPP.

But Rajvinder said they decided to pursue their grievances with Abdul Halim instead as Jagdeep’s response was not encouraging.

In a memorandum distributed to the media, the residents said they are not against the project, the developer or the state government.

“We are here to ensure all irregularities of the dormitory building being addressed and its impact to the neighbourhood is minimised.”

Besides fears of overcrowding, the residents noted that the passage way for the fire brigade is now converted into a parking lot; there is no separate sewage system for the dormitory.

The residents claimed that a total of 108 factory buses are needed to fetch the workers from work and the dormitory daily.

A spokesperson for the MBPP said the council would investigate the claims made by the residents.