Residents want representative who dares to speak out

KIMANIS: Kimanis residents who will soon be casting their votes to choose their new representative in the by-election on Jan 18 want someone who dares to voice out to the government for their needs.

They are hopeful that the problems which plague them will be resolved and the local economy boosted.

Kartini Jupri, a trader in her 30s who sells her wares at Serambi Membakut, said she hopes that the people’s representatives can find a solution to the flood problem in her village in Jambatan Baru and the other villages in the Membakut constituency.

“Flooding occurs when there are heavy rains and many villages are affected, including Kampung Bambangan, Kampung Baitam and Kampung Brunei.

“The flood problem is not a new thing, it happens every year, and my house has been flooded three times, I suffered a lot of losses,” she told Bernama.

Kartini said the government must take immediate action and the new Member of Parliament must find a solution to the problem.

Khadijah Gani, a 34-year-old crystal flower seller from Kampung Lampijas, said she wants attention to be given to the development of women in the area.

For instance, she said, there should be skills and entrepreneurship programmes for women which can help them improve their economic status.

Meanwhile, Awang Suang Burut, 72, from Kampung Binsuluk hopes that the candidate from the ruling party Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) wins as he wants progress for future generations.

“I hope Warisan wins because there were no changes under the previous representative,” he said, adding that basic infrastructure such as roads, water and electricity should be improved while human capital development strengthened.

Amirul Roslan, 27, wants to see more job opportunities in Kimanis.

“We have the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal in Kimanis, but not many local youths are employed there,” he said, adding that there should be equal opportunities for the local people.

The Election Commission has set the Kimanis parliamentary by-election for Jan 18, with early voting on Jan 14.

A total of 29,664 registered voters will choose between Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and the one from Barisan Nasional Datuk Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama