Resignation of Bersatu supreme council member indicates bigger issues: Expert

PETALING JAYA: Experts believe there are signs of agitation in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), with the resignation of its supreme council member Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin yesterday. She also said she would be meeting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on her position as Plantation Industries and Commodities minister.

The former PKR leader said she would continue to support the government led by Ismail Sabri, adding that she joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) for its potential to grow as a party as well as her belief in its core principles of multiracialism, women and youth empowerment, focus on economic development, education and the advancement of science and technology.

University Malaya associate professor and political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the resignation of the Ampang MP was a clear indication of problems in Bersatu.

“It might be an internal issue. It may even be a quiet protest. But clearly, something is going on in Bersatu.”

Awang Azman said Zuraida’s statement that she would be joining PBM because she saw potential in the party may point to bigger issues in Bersatu.

“Does she mean there is no longer potential in Bersatu?”

He said another reason could be that there were too many camps in Bersatu.

“There is the Hamzah (Zainudin) camp, Azmin (Ali) camp and Muhyiddin (Yassin) camp. It’s a ticking time bomb.”

He added that Zuraida’s party hoping shows politicians think very lightly of their actions.

“They don’t realise that the rakyat is so sick and tired of such antics, and this is the very reason the anti-party hopping law must be passed immediately.

“Her resignation means all plans and events aimed at helping the rakyat overcome the post-pandemic economic crisis has come to a halt as she was holding a strategic Cabinet portfolio.”

Meanwhile, Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said in a statement the party had discussed Zuraida’s position and mentioned recent conduct, but did not elaborate.

“A show-cause letter was issued to her,” he said.

Since PBM’s launch, Zuraida’s former political secretary Nor Hizwan Ahmad quit Bersatu to join PBM as the party’s secretary-general. He also announced that over 50,000 members of Penggerak Komuniti Negara, an NGO that is linked to Zuraida, would join the party.

Wan Saiful said Bersatu’s political bureau had also decided on Zuraida’s position in the party.

“Because of that, for me, Zuraida’s resignation was not a surprise and was indeed expected.”

He said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would nominate suitable candidates from among party leaders to fill the Cabinet position left vacant by her.

Zuraida had faced public criticism numerous times in the past, most notably for her claims that Malaysia had lions, and orang utans “will kill humans if they are not killed first”.