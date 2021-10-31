Resilience and capability of Bumiputera MSMEs to be enhanced - Muhyiddin

MELAKA: The resilience and capability of Bumiputera micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be enhanced in order for them to achieve the target of 15 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, said the chairman of the National Recovery Council Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this is important as strengthening Bumiputera businesses is one of the nine focus areas of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and part of the Bumiputera empowerment agenda.

“This achievement will be supported via the provision of financing and the implementation of new programmes, including ensuring the participation of more Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the field of digital economy.

“So I hope Bumiputera enterprises can highlight their potential no matter what segment of business they are in,” he said at a seminar on the digitalisation of business here.

In his speech, Muhyiddin also called on Bumiputera entrepreneurs to make use of the opportunities and resources provided so that they can penetrate markets both locally and abroad.

He stressed the need for cooperation and networking to be strengthened for them to be successful in business and in the creation of a competitive business community. - Bernama