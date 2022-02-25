Resilience in the face of adversity

SYAFIQ Zulkarnain is living proof that adversity is the mother of grit.

He was born with a rare disorder, under-estimated by his teachers and shunned by potential employers. But he survived the stigma to emerge as a motivation to others today.

Syafiq’s position arose from the fact that he was born with a rare disease.

At age two, he was diagnosed with Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (HED), a rare skin ailment that made it impossible for him to sweat, rendering him unable to regulate his body temperature.

Over and above that, he has been able to grow only two teeth, making mealtimes a challenge. “The food would have to be chopped up into little pieces for me,” he said.

His mother feared that he would also turn out to be a slow learner, but his doctor assured her that HED had not affected his mental ability.

In fact, Syafiq has more than made up for his physical inadequacy with his intellectual superiority. He excelled at school and then in university.

Syafiq, who spoke to theSun in conjunction with World Rare Disease Day on Monday (Feb 28), said that from an early age, he took HED as a challenge to better himself.

The discrimination he felt began at school. While his classmates voted for him to become class monitor, his teacher expressed doubt that he was up to the task.

“I overheard the teacher saying that she did not think I had the ability to perform my duties as monitor,” he said.

“I felt sad but I also took it as a challenge to prove her wrong. She was surprised and later apologised for doubting me.”

But the fight was just beginning. Upon graduating from college at the top of the class with a Bachelor in Library and Information Management, Syafiq began to look for a job.

Rather than hide the truth about his rare condition, the young graduate chose to come clean with recruiting managers during job interviews. As a result, he was turned down more than 10 times.

It took a year before he finally landed a job as a media monitoring executive at a public relations firm. But Syafiq knew he could do better. He enrolled for a master’s degree at Universiti Teknologi Mara.

“I am proud that I could hold down a job while pursuing my studies,” he said.

“There were days when I struggled to juggle between work and classes. Over and above that, I had to constantly monitor my body temperature.”

Despite his success, life remains a constant struggle. Syafiq continues to get curious stares from strangers.

“There are times when people think I am ill from chemotherapy or that I have Down Syndrome because of my features. But if anyone cares to ask, I am quite happy to share my experience with HED.”

In his research on HED, Syafiq has found support groups in the United States and Australia. In 2018, he got in touch with the Malaysian Rare Disease Society, a non-governmental organisation that represents and looks out for the welfare of individuals affected by rare disorders.

He was invited to join their programme called Rare Disease Youth Advocates. “That enabled me to meet other youths living with rare diseases. We were challenged to start initiatives to increase public awareness of rare diseases.”

Syafiq took up the challenge and started “WAUlahh”, with the objective of getting individuals living with rare diseases to share their experiences.

“My objective is to make such information available in Malay on social media,” he said.

At age 33, Syafiq has come a long way. He is a motivational speaker for youngsters, confident in his ability to survive the odds, unafraid of being stigmatised.