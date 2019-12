KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) today said Muslim countries should be strong and independent so that they can resist foreign interference into their affairs.

The Malaysian prime minister said some foreign countries intend to see Muslim countries fight each other so that they would never be strong.

“There will always be interference from other countries. All the big powers want to influence whatever that is happening in our countries.

“But it’s for us to resist. And for us to resist, we have to be strong and independent,” he said during a question-and-answer session at a round-table discussion themed “The Priority of Development and The Challenges” at the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 here.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated in the discussion.

