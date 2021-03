KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said a meeting will be held with muftis from throughout the country and law experts tomorrow to finalise a resolution on the issue on the use of the word “Allah”.

In a posting on the al-Bayan portal, Zulkifli said the proposed meeting with muftis was fixed after discussions with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) Faith Research Panel and its legal advisers on Friday.

The al-Bayan portal was developed by Zulkifli’s office for 13 agencies under it to disseminate information on Islamic religious affairs in Malaysia.

According to Zulkifli, the meeting was, among others, aimed at getting the consensus of muftis and legal experts because immediate action that was organised and principled was needed as the issue involved technical aspects.

“On the issue of faith, what was decided by the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs of Malaysia since 2008 is clear,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a posting on his Facebook page today, Zulkifl said the opinions of leaders of Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would also be considered at the Munaqasyah session tomorrow.

He said the government always regarded NGOs as strategic working partners in all fields.

“An effective synergy InsyaAllah (God willing) will bring many benefits to the people of Malaysia,” he added.

On March 10 this year, the High Court here ruled that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

The other three words are Baitullah, Kaabah and solat.

Today, the Home Ministry and the government filed an appeal against the High Court ruling through a notice lodged with the High Court registrar’s office. — Bernama