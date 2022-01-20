Resolve clogged drains problem to avoid flash floods - Perak MB

IPOH: The local authorities are urged to take appropriate measures in solving the problem of clogged drains before flash floods hit the areas at risk and adversely affect the local communities.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said by being proactive, the local authorities should also work together with the people in ensuring that the drains were not clogged, especially during the rainy season.

“I have said several times before that the local authorities, councillors and enforcement officers should go down to the field to see that the drains are not clogged so as to prevent flash floods

“That is why we need to be proactive, especially during the rainy season. The Ipoh City Council (MBI), Drainage and Irrigation Department, Public Works Department and the public should take remedial maction together.

“Don’t wait for MBI if you see a clogged drain. Solve the problem together,” he said in his New Year message together with the state’s civil servants, here, today.

It was reported that several locations in this city was hit by flash floods following heavy rain since late evening yesterday with the floodwaters reaching up to half a metre in some areas like Taman Perpaduan, Taman Cempaka, Bandar Seri Botani, Tambun, Greentown and near the COVID-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Badminton Stadium.

Earlier, Saarani said the state government’s revenue collection last year increased to RM998.46 million, exceeding the sum of RM983.53 million in 2020.

“This increase was due to a number of factors including the revenue received last December from the government-linked companies (GLCs) and quit rent balance payment from the federal government that was paid in instalments amounting to RM48.6 million since last November.

“The trend of increase could be seen since October with the positive developments occurring after Perak started moving to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and hopefully, this positive sign will continue in the years to come.

“However, the work plan must be done earlier, besides strengthening the revenue collection strategies due to the still uncertain economic situation and spread of the new COVID-19 variant,” he added.

Saaran also said that to boost the efforts in making Perak an investor-friendly state, the Perak government would hold an ‘Investors Day’ programme once a month in order to interact with the investors and be briefed by those keen to invest in Perak.

“We will not only be able to meet with potential and quality investors but also be able to provide them with comprehensive information, advice and assistance in investing and setting up their manufacturing or business operations in Perak,” he said. - Bernama