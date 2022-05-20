Resort leads by example with beach clean-up

PETALING JAYA: The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort on Redang Island is setting an example for the environment-conscious, with its beach clean-up initiatives that promote the conservation of oceans and beaches that sustain marine life and the ecosystem.

Its beach clean-up operations throughout Redang Island are an ongoing initiative spurred by Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who is very passionate about conservation. Hence, the resort began organising the annual Redang Island Conservation Day in 2020.

The bi-weekly activity kicks off in the morning with staff going to various parts of the island to collect rubbish.

In the afternoon, 30 staff in two boats transport the collected rubbish back to the resort for sorting and segregation.

The rubbish, which usually consists of plastic bottles, rubber, styrofoam packaging, fishing nets, ropes and other things, is then separated according to recycling norms.

Non-recyclable material will then be safely disposed of.

Taaras Beach and Spa Resort area manager Pravir Mishra said 15 beach clean-ups were carried out last year and a total of 1,324 rubbish bags, with an estimated weight of 39,720kg, were collected and sorted for recycling and disposal.

“This is, by far, the largest amount of rubbish we have ever collected in the history of our beach clean-up initiative.

“No other resort or hotel has done as much to clean up the beach as we have and we have called on them to follow our lead.”

Mishra said the initiative is set to continue as the resort wishes to ensure that the natural beauty of the island will always be preserved for visitors and tourists.

“We urge everyone to recycle and reuse whenever possible. Please get into the habit of recycling so that together, we can reduce waste and keep our oceans clean. We have to join hands to sustain our marine life and ecosystem,” he said.

On Wednesday, the resort conducted its clean-up initiative as usual and collected a total of 170 10kg rubbish bags.

Mishra added that it is important for everyone to join in the effort so that not only Redang Island, but also the country will be clean and litter-free.