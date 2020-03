PETALING JAYA: Following the government’s announcement of a movement control order, entertainment outlets nationwide have adhered to the directive and pulled down their shutters.

In a press statement today, Resorts World Genting (RWG) announced all its facilities will be temporarily closed in compliance with the directive.

The closure will include its hotel’s facilities, food & beverage outlets, casinos, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, entertainment facilities, attractions, shopping malls and retail outlets at Resorts World Genting.

“However, essential services such as security, fire services, utilities and clinics will remain operational during this period,” RWG said.

The company added that any reservation made during this period (between March 18 and March 31) will be cancelled and guests may seek a refund or change their reservation dates.

This also applies to Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi.

Meanwhile, cinema outlets Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), TGV, MBO and Lotus Five Star have announced on their social media pages that all showings will be cancelled in compliance with the restricted movement order and purchases made for this time period before the announcement was made will be refunded.