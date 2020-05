KUALA LUMPUR: Respect those working as food delivery riders as they are also our frontliners, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix).

She said this in a statement yesterday when commenting on incident where a man was alleged to have acted aggressively against a woman, working as a food delivery rider, in Bandar Puteri Puchong. A video recording of the incident has since gone viral.

“The action of the man in the video is inappropriate. I was informed that the woman has lodged a police report regarding the incident and that police have opened an investigation paper.

“The woman is also a frontliner and deserves to be respected by everyone. Her sacrifices should be valued in the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

She added that the sacrifices of food delivery riders were immeasurable as they were willing to work in any weather condition so that the public could get their food without having to leave the comfort of their homes and, at the same time, assist the government with its #StayAtHome campaign during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Zuraida also urged all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, to continue to respect one another and obey the laws of the country as well as to have faith in the local authorities. — Bernama