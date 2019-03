MALACCA: The people of Malacca have been urged not to abuse the freedom and facilities provided by the state government for personal gain, without taking into account the sensitivities of the different racial and religious communities.

Malacca Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis advised all parties to be more responsible.

“Activities which are sensitive to the different religious communities, like the free distribution of alcoholic drinks in front a church recently, should be done in private or in their own premises and not openly in public places,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said this when asked to comment on the action of the Jonker Walk night market organiser in Bandar Hilir for allowing alcoholic drinks to be distributed to the public in front of a church last Saturday (March 23).

Jailani said such actions not only offended the Islamic community, but also earned the ire of the church’s management.

“We will leave this to the Malacca Historic City Council (MBMB) to issue a compound fine as a first warning to those involved while the state government will monitor to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said.

In addition, Jailani said the state government would not support the ‘Malam Muafakat Melaka’ programme connected to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) as spread on social media.

“The state government is not involved in organising the programme and has asked the authorities, such as the police, Malacca Islamic Religious Affairs Council (MAIM) and MBMB, to take stern action against the organiser,” he added. — Bernama