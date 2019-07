KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) today appealed to parents to respect the school as a noble place for teachers to educate their children.

He said it is regrettable that some parents choose to portray to the public a false picture of what happens in the school.

Teachers must be given the room and the right to educate children without disturbance from parents and other outsiders, he said during oral question time in the Dewan Negara.

Maszlee was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Ismail Yusof on the stand of the Education Ministry towards parents who intrude into the school compound and take video clips and viral them on social media.

One such video clip, about an incident in a school in the east coast, is said to have gone viral recently, showing two men scolding and assaulting a teacher over a claim that the teacher had used abusive words on the wife of one of the men. — Bernama