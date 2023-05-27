Respiratory failure resulted in death of elderly dog owner, say cops

PETALING JAYA: Respiratory failure had caused the death of an elderly man who tried to save his pet dog from being caught by dogcatchers from the Bentong Municipal Council.

Based on The Star Online, Bentong OCPD Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the deceased Law Sri Kiew’s post-mortem report revealed that his death was due to “respiratory arrest secondary to acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease”.

“The case has been classified as sudden death,“ said Supt Zaiham in a statement today (May 27).

The cop also said that a report was lodged by a 55-year-old council employee in regards to the man’s death.

“The police also received a report from a 53-year-old woman who is the victim’s daughter.

“The police have also recorded statements of all the complainants as well as some witnesses,“ he added.

Members of the public have been advised by the police to not speculate about the incident and make baseless comments on social media, hence raising racial issues.

Residents who have also witnessed the incident have been urged to contact the Bentong Police headquarters at 09-2222222.

On May 25, the 85-year-old man who lived alone with his pet dog in Taman Saga, Bentong rushed to save his dog after learning that council officers were trying to catch his dog.

He was caught in a battle to save his beloved dog when he collapsed and fell into a drain and died.

A neighbour identified as Chan Poh Loong, 55 claimed that the dogcatchers were determined to catch the mixed breed canine despite being told that the dog had an owner.