Responsibility of present generation to implement MA63: Anwar

PENAMPANG: It is the responsibility of the current generation to implement what was spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said as MA63 was an agreement and pledge signed by the country’s previous leaders to establish a country called Malaysia, the present generation was duty-bound to implement MA63 faithfully and sincerely.

“I am not worried (about MA63) because since taking over the government, this Unity Government has been giving priority to, among other things, resolving problems which have plagued the country for decades. Each time I come to Sabah I have never failed to hear about problems concerning MA63 implementation.

“In only six months (after taking over government), alhamdulillah, with the cooperation of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and state and federal teams, I asked Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to chair and almost all the problems have been amicably settled,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pesta Kaamatan 2023 at Dewan Hongkod Koisaan, Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) here today.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin officiated at the closing, and among those present were Hajiji, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Pesta Kaamatan 2023 organising committee chairman, and KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Anwar also said the Unity Government’s Malaysia MADANI policy was not only aimed at uplifting Sabah and Malaysia in various fields including economy and education, but also developing the country based on its own cultures and traditions.

“Under Malaysia MADANI, we want to make Sabah and Malaysia great, with a strong economy and high levels of education and technology, and also developing the country based on its own cultures and traditions,” he said.

He said Malaysia would be great as long as the people have leaders who adopt an open attitude, with respect for tolerance and an appreciation of the strength and beauty of diversity.

Therefore, he said the Unity Government was serious about convincing the people that they are now in a new phase of Malaysia which would bring success to all the people.

At the ceremony, the prime minister also announced a RM1 million allocation for KDCA to implement its activities. - Bernama