Restaurant assistant jailed, fined for molesting woman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced a restaurant assistant to a month’s jail and fined him RM6,000 in default three weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to outraging the modesty of a woman and flashing his private parts in front of another woman in October.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin sentenced Yap Jian Sheng, 24, to one month’s jail and fined him RM3,000 for molesting a 27-year-old woman at a residence in Kepong at 2 am on Oct 14.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the penalties, upon conviction.

The man was also fined RM3,000 for causing annoyance to a 26-year-old woman by flashing his private parts at the same location at 1.30 am on Oct 19.

The charge, under Section 294 (a) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum prison sentence of three months or a fine or both.

Nurul Izzah ordered Yap to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 20.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court, Yap pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at 8.30 pm on Nov 25 and a 16-year-old girl at 6.30 pm on Oct 11, both at the same location in Kepong.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar set Jan 31, 2023 for mention of the case. - Bernama