Restaurant brawl: Police tracking down three men

SEREMBAN: The police are tracking down three men to assist investigations into a brawl at a restaurant in Taman Permai Seremban, as viraled on social media since yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the three are identified as V. Raja Kumar, 29, S. Agilan, 24, and Suresthiran.

“In the incident that happened two days ago, the victim, a 16-year-old manual worker was said to be having his meal with a friend when he was attacked by three men known to him.

“The victim was dragged out of the restaurant and was bashed repeatedly but after a while he managed to escape and lodged a police report at 3.46am. The fight is suspected to be over some disagreement,“ he said in a statement here today.

An investigation paper was opened under Section 324 of the Penal Code and those with information on the incident are urged to come forward to the nearest police station to assist the investigation.

Several videos lasting 10 to 23 seconds showing a man being beaten up by three others in a restaurant were making the rounds on social media since yesterday. - Bernama