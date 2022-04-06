Restaurant manager charged with drink-driving, killing motorcyclist

KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant manager was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with driving under the influence of alcohol to an extent of causing the death of a motorcyclist last month.

Mohamad Nazrin Ramli, 32, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Amanina Mohamad Anuar.

Mohamad Nazrin was charged with driving a Myvi car in a dangerous manner while under the influence of alcohol, with alcohol content in his blood exceeding 21mg of the the prescribed limit, resulting in him losing control of the wheel and causing the death of Ramli Abdul Ajit, 40.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Kuching heading towards the city here at 12.10 am last March 12.

Mohamad Nazrin was charged under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and maximum fine of RM100,000, as well as his driving licence to be suspended for at least 10 years, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM12,000 with one surety and also ordered his driving licence to be suspended pending disposal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf prosecuted, while Mohamad Nazrin was represented by lawyer J.Thilagavathy.

The court set June 2 for mention. — Bernama