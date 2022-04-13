Restaurant owner gets 10 years, 4 strokes, for injuring wife with rotan

TAWAU: A restaurant owner was sentenced to 10 years in jail and four strokes of the rotan by the Tawau Sessions Court here today for causing injuries to his wife with a cane last week.

Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud meted out the punishment on Mohd Faizal Md Yusuf, 34, who pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Faizal was accused of deliberately causing injuries to his wife Siti Nur Ajeerah Lama, 32, using a cane at Restoran D’Archery Garden, Batu 1, Jalan Kuhara here at 1 am on April 6.

The accused was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two such punishments.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Suhaimi Suriana sought a heavy punishment on the accused as apart from public interest, the level of injuries sustained by the victim should also be considered as the victim is still being treated at Tawau Hospital as well as suffering from trauma.

The accused who was not represented later appealed for a lighter sentence as he was angry because he suspected his wife was unfaithful.

Awang Kerisnada in his judgement said the punishment should take into consideration the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the victim.

“Regardless of whether the victim was unfaithful or not, it is not the reason for the accused to beat up his wife so badly.

“The accused can lodge a police report or refer to the Syariah Court to obtain counseling and such violence on his wife was unjust and abusive,” he said. — Bernama