JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10: The owner of a restaurant at the Sri Saujana Business Centre here has been enduring non-stop threats from loan sharks or Ah Long after a worker who borrowed money from them and fled continued to use the outlet’s address to obtain loans.

Azizan Inche Harun, 38, who had been running the restaurant for the past 10 years, said she bore the brunt of intimidations from the loan sharks including threats of her eatery being sprayed with red paint and torched if she did not pay up.

‘’We will burn the shop if you don’t pay RM5,000,’’ was among the latest threats she received last night through the Whatsapp application.

She said her former worker known as ‘Nabil’ was a friend from her village in Kampung Panchor, Gunung Bachok in Kelantan who worked as a waiter at her restaurant for two months before quitting without notice on January 15.

‘’I know he had borrowed money from illegal moneylenders out of desperation. When he quit, I used his last pay to settle a RM1,000 loan from the Ah Long. However, I did not expect him to borrow money again using the address of this shop.

‘’I thought he only borrowed from one or two Ah Long. He actually borrowed from six Ah Long after he quit resulting in my restaurant being sprayed with red paint. A threat to set my shop on fire was the latest,’’ she told reporters here, today.

Subsequently, she lodged two police reports on Jan 16 and Feb 9 at the Johor Jaya Police Station to protect herself, family and workers.

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang Complaint Centre supervisor, Syed Othman Syed Abdullah said stringent action should be taken against the Ah Long for making the threats.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, when contacted, confirmed receiving police reports on the case.

He said investigations were being conducted under Section 5 (2) of the Money Lenders Act 1951/Section 427 of the Penal Code.- Bernama