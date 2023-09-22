Restaurant worker claims trial to stalking newsreader

KUALA LUMPUR: A restaurant worker pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate's Court here today on charges of stalking a female newsreader at her workplace and on social media last week.

Muhammad Azhari @ Azari Abd Rahman, 55, was accused of stalking Ainaa Kamalia Jamaludin, 31, by sending messages on social media and repeatedly going to her workplace at Awesome TV here on Sept 17.

He was charged with the offence under Section 507A of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

After the charges were read out in court, Muhammad Azhari kept saying he only wanted to meet her (Ainaa). However, he remained silent after being reprimand by Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim.

Prosecuting officer ASP Muhamad Sapri Yaakub offered bail of RM3,000 with one surety, however, defence lawyer Mohamad Zaidi Othman informed the court that the family of the accused was unable to post bail and requested that Muhammad Azhari be sent to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

“Previously, he (the accused) was registered at the Department of Psychiatry, Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) but he did not go for treatment. I request a date soon for me to get the records from HKL,“ said Mohamad Zaidi.

Muhamad Sapri did not object to the application.

Atiqah denied bail for the accused and set Oct 6 to obtain records on the accused's mental health.

On March 29, the Dewan Rakyat passed amendments to the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code that make stalking a criminal offence. -Bernama