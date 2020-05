PETALING JAYA: Restaurants want to stay open for an extra 30 minutes to clean up as they find the operation hours from 9am to 10pm too tight under the conditional control movement order (CMCO).

The Selangor and Federal Territory Restaurant Keepers’ Association wants the authorities to allow its members to close at 10.30pm as some diners don’t finish their meals in time for them to do sanitation work.

“We open our restaurants for dine-in and we follow the SOP strictly such as placing hand sanitisers, registering customers but this timing is a little tight for us to do sanitation works,“ its chairman Datuk Dr Lum Tuck Loy said yesterday.

“We close our premises for walk-in diners at 9pm. Sometimes, there are customers who come in before then but do not finish their meals by 10pm.

“When they leave at 10pm, we would proceed to clean up but the enforcement authorities raid the premises sharp at 10pm. At that time when the customers are still eating, they get fined and so do we.”

Lum said it is not prudent for restaurants to rush their customers.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said this extra 30 minutes is not meant for the restaurants to make extra money.

“We appeal to the government to have mercy on these restaurant operators in this difficult time.

“They are trying to ensure that their employees have a job and feed their families,” he said.

