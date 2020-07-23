Restaurants will be ordered to close if found non-compliant with SOPs: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Restaurants that do not comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of social distancing will be subject to stern action including will be ordered to close, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said this was because there were still operators who ignored the SOP and created new Covid-19 cluster.

“The government has decided to take stern action against the owners or operators of eateries and restaurants as well as customers who fail to comply with the rules and SOP. They can be hauled to court, issued compound fine and ordered to close,” he told a media briefing on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in Parliament today.

A restaurant cluster was detected recently at a Brickfields eatery, where two Indian nationals tested positive for the disease.

A total of 250 people had been tested – 14 workers and 236 customers – with 248 people testing negative. — Bernama