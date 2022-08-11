Restoration of water supply in Kuantan has reached 50%: PAIP

KUANTAN: Restoration of water supply to areas in Kuantan that faced disruption due to mechanical problems at the Kobat Lama pump house here, has reached 50 percent as of this afternoon.

Chief executive officer of Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari said repairs on the water valve and line pump at Kobat Lama pump house here were completed at 5.30am today.

He said water supply to areas on higher ground and far from the plant will take time to gradually recover and water supply is expected to be fully restored between 24 hours and 48 hours, but PAIP will continue to send water tankers to the affected areas.

“PAIP hopes consumers who have received water supply use it prudently so that recovery in the areas that are still affected runs smoothly,“ he said in a statement today.

He also informed that the areas that have not yet recovered are the entire Beserah area up to the Chendor border including the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP), Maritime, Bandar Damansara and Taman Dato’ Rashid.

Other areas affected are Kampung Darat Sekolah, Jeram, Sungai Karang Maju, Aspa Cottage, Jabor, Sungai Karang, Chengal Lempong, Balok, Seberang Balok, Sungai Ular, Port, Cherating, Kubang Ikan, Kampung Alor Batu, and Batu Hitam .

Consumers with queries can contact the customer service centre (PULAPEL) at 09-573 9999. - Bernama