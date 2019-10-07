Restrict online sale of vape to certified traders only: Vape industry

PETALING JAYA: Stakeholders in the vaping industry have suggested that the online sale of vape products be restricted to certified vape traders, who have registered with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

While they laud the Health Ministry’s ban on the sale of e-cigarettes online to those who are underage, they hope the ministry would engage them regarding the move.

Malaysia E-Vaporisers and Alternative Tobacco Association (Mevta) president Rizani Zakaria said there is no control over the sale of such items online as there is no age verification for buyers.

“Vape traders also have their own websites, but in order to purchase the product, buyers must go through registration and verification,” Rizani said when contacted by theSun yesterday.

Rizani suggested that local traders, who are certified by the Companies Commission of Malaysia, register their websites with MCMC.

“By registering with MCMC, the commission and related ministry can monitor online sales to ensure the products don’t fall into underage hands,” he said.

“We can take action on errant sellers while those who comply won’t be affected.”

He said a total online ban could push sales “underground”, adding he expects to be called for a discussion soon.

On Saturday, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the government had agreed to ban the sale of vaping products online.

He said the ministry was working with MCMC to take action against individuals selling vape liquids that contain nicotine as they are prohibited under the Poisons Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Lee said collaboration with various parties would ensure electronic cigarette sales were not sold to children.

In August, the Malaysia Vape Chamber of Commerce and Mevta urged the government to set new guidelines or regulations to curb the selling of e-cigarettes to underage individuals.

They had pointed out that vaping among the underage could be curtailed if regulations for age verification through online purchases were introduced.