SIX private hospitals in Negri Sembilan have today issued a joint statement restricting visitor access to the hospitals in support of the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO) to battle the spread of Covid-19.

The hospitals are:

1. Columbia Asia Hospital Seremban

2. KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital

3. Mawar Medical Centre

4. Nilai Medical Centre

5. NSCMH Medical Centre

6. SALAM Senawang Specialist Hospital.

The Management of these hospitals understand that this restriction may cause inconvenience to both visitors and patients. However, the decision was carefully taken after reviewing the current mitigation phase which calls for each Malaysian to play a part to flatten the curve.

This is also to safeguard the well-being of all patients, doctors, nurses and personnel working at the healthcare establishments.

Visitors are prohibited from visiting patients at the wards except for emergency cases and unless absolutely necessary.

Only one (1) visitor will be allowed into the wards for paediatric patients, patients who require assistance or emergency cases.

This restriction will be in effect from March 21 – March 31, 2020. Any further extension will be subject to future announcements on the MCO.