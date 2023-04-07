Results of admission to public universities, polytechnics, KK, ILKA out on friday

PUTRAJAYA: The results of applications for admission to public universities, polytechnics, community colleges (KK) and public skills training institutions (ILKA) at certificate, foundation and diploma levels for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia school leavers, will be announced on Friday (July 7).

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement said applicants could check the results online from noon on July 7 to 5 pm on July 16 at the links https://jpt.utm.my; https://jpt.uum.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.ums.edu.my and http://jpt.umt.edu.my or via Mobile UPUPocket application on a smartphone.

“They are required to confirm their acceptance of offer from July 8 to 16 on the IPTA (public institutions of higher learning) and ILKA websites.

“Official offer letters will be issued by IPTA and ILKA to successful candidates from July 8 after they agree to accept the offer within the stipulated period,“ it said today.

The MOHE added that only unsuccessful applicants and those who have been offered a certificate programme could submit an appeal through UPUOnline for admission to public universities and polytechnics at https://upu.mohe.gov.my within 10 days from noon on July 7 to 5 pm on July 16.

Appeals for admission to community colleges and ILKA can be forwarded directly to the respective institutions without having to go through UPUOnline.

According to MOHE, the decision on the places offered for the 2023/2024 academic session is final and any appeal for changes will not be entertained.

“The selection policy for appeals from unsuccessful candidates will be based on study programme vacancies still available after the registration of new students has completed,” it added.

For more information, applicants can contact Bahagian Kemasukan Pelajar IPTA (BKPA) at 03-8684 2363, or email to upu@moe.gov.my or feedback system a https://jpt.mohe.gov.my/maklumbalas/ dan UPUChat : http://upu-chat.ml/UPUChat/.-Bernama