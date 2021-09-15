Retail prices of RON95, RON 97 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of diesel, RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.15, RM2.05 and RM2.73 per litre respectively from tomorrow (Sept 16) to Sept 22.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Pricing Mechanism formula.

“To protect consumers from global oil price increases, the Government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

“The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. — Bernama