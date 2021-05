PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA) is against a full lockdown as it said that will destroy the already fragile economy and as can be seen in MCO 2.0 and 3.0.

Saying that this measure will not effectively curb the spread of the virus, MRA expressed support for the implementation of a more stringent MCO in districts and states which reported high cases of Covid-19 infections.

“As responsible retailers, our first line of defence is to ensure that all our employees are in good health, practices good hygiene, both at work and at home and adhere strictly to SOP,” its president Tan Sri William Cheng said in a statement.

“Any decision towards this end must take into consideration the interest of the businesses and the preservation of livelihoods.”

He called for the use of MCO2.0 model that allow the economic sectors to operate but with stricter compliance to existing SOP and stricter restrictions on peoples’ movement and encouraged to stay home.

Practise Work From Home (WFH) for those businesses that are able to do so, he added.

“Accelerate the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and putting top priority to expedite the vaccination programme for the economic sector by CITF in order to achieve the herd immunity soonest possible,” Cheng said.