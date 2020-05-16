Retailers increasing chicken price better watch out: Deputy minister

SABAK BERNAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has activated operations to track down chicken retailers who increasing the price of chicken.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said the ministry received numerous reports on chicken price hike, up to RM9.60 per kilogramme, in several locations including Terengganu.

“I too received so many reports via Facebook private messaging from the public, pleading and calling for investigations. I believe this to be a real issue,” he told reporters after a visit to Hai Seng Huat Fishery Frozen Sdn Bhd in Bagan Sekinchan, here, today.

Rosol said he had instructed enforcement officers to go down to the ground to identify chicken retailers taking advantage of customers before the government announces the implementation of the festive season price control scheme in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Meanwhile, Rosol said the ministry has listed 11 items under the price control scheme to be announced by minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, next Tuesday. — Bernama