Retailers not keen on high-tech scanners

PETALING JAYA: High-tech devices to scan visitors’ temperature and warn them against flouting the rules will only add to the operating costs for retailers.

As a result few, if any, are prepared to invest in such equipment.

Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) president Shirley Tay said most shopping malls already have such devices at the entrance.

“It thus becomes redundant for every retailer within the mall to also have such equipment,” she said.

“While big retail chains can afford such investments, it would be difficult for the smaller ones to follow suit.”

Tay was commenting on the introduction of devices that caution visitors against flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) apart from scanning their temperatures.

One such device already in use in some countries even determines if a visitor has a mask on. It will instruct the visitor to put on a mask if he has not done so.

Many retailers in Malaysia, even those housed in shopping malls, have their own scanners. However, the smaller ones provide hand-held scanners.

Tay pointed out that the government has already made it compulsory for everyone to put on a mask, so a device to remind people to wear one would be unnecessary.

“Retailers should not be burdened with such devices unless they are affordable and easy to use.

“The retail sector has already been affected quite badly by this pandemic and all retailers are working hard to make ends meet by keeping their expenses low. If this (high-tech device) is ever made compulsory, it will definitely affect them,” she said.

“In any case,” she pointed out, “you don’t need expensive equipment to ensure social distancing and personal hygiene.

Sunway Malls, one of the few operators of shopping complexes, said it has invested in 12 high-accuracy thermal scanners at all entrances to its shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.

Its general manager of operations, Jason Chin, said the scanners have proven to be “extremely effective” in ensuring compliance with SOP.

Chin said Sunway Malls also has CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology to pick out those who do not observe social distancing.

Read this story in theSun’s iPaper:

Retailers not keen on high-tech scanners