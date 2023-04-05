Retaining wall collapses at Wisma YPR, security guard killed

KUALA LUMPUR: A 73-year-old security guard was found dead under the rubble of a collapsed retaining wall at Wisma YPR, Jalan Syed Putra, here early today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department senior superintendent Mohd Rizuan Razali said the guard, who was on duty at the guard post, was confirmed dead at the scene by health workers.

He said the department alerted of the incident through a distress call which was received at 12.53 am today and a team was dispatched, arriving at the scene at 1.05 am.

A total of 41 firemen from the Hang Tuah and Seputeh fire and rescue stations were deployed to the scene, he said when met by reporters at the scene.

He said the victim was retrieved from the rubble at about 6.30 am and taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for an autopsy.

According to Mohd Rizuan, prior to the incident, a concrete block had fallen near the guard post at about 8 pm yesterday.-Bernama