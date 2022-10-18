Retention wall at Sungai Melaka to be dismantled for smoother flow

MALACCA: The state government will be breaking down the retention wall in Sungai Melaka to ensure the river flows smoothly, especially during flood season.

State Works, Transport, Public Infrastructure and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the move would be carried out soon after receiving the approval of the consultant appointed last week.

“The measure would be implemented by the state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to divert Sungai Melaka water which earlier flow to the town to the watergate at Klebang as the present flow of water was hindered by a 40-metre retention wall across the river. The wall was built to channel water to farmers in the area,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the retention pond site in Melaka International Airport (LTAM) here today.

He said the diversion after breaking down the retention wall is important to prevent floods from continuing to occur in Kampung Morten, Pengkalan Rama and Batu Hampar when the river water rose due to heavy rain.

However, the move would not affect the water flow to the agricultural area as water will continue to be channeled to the farms.

In this regard, Rahmad said stagnant flood which occurred in several areas in Mendapat, Jasin was due to two of the five watergates at Sungai Kesang being damaged.

“The problem arose when the watergates under the supervision of Johor were damaged and they could not be opened causing water to flow slowly to the sea.

“Nonetheless, we are cooperating with Johor DID to overcome the problem soon,” he said. - Bernama