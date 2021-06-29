Rethink extension of lockdown, govt urged

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to reconsider its extension of MCO3.0 and to open critical sectors to the economy and professional services to support the financial, construction and the property sectors

In a joint statement, six professional bodies today raised six points for the government to consider in weighing the consequences of the lockdown extension.

The six professional bodies are the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM), the Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in the Private Sector Malaysia (PEPS), the Malaysian Institute of Property & Facility Managers (MIPFM), the Malaysian Institute of Professional Estate Agents & Consultants (MIPEAC), the Business Valuers Association of Malaysia (BVAM) and the Persatuan Perunding Hartanah Muslim Malaysia (PEHAM).

They represent Property Surveyors, Quantity Surveyors, Geomatics & Land Surveyors, Building Surveyors, Valuers, Appraisers, Estate Agents, Real Estate Negotiators, Property Managers and Property Consultants across the nation. Their collective membership stands at 15,000.

Their six points are:

1) Opening up other critical sectors to the economy such as the Construction and the Property Sectors.

2) Opening up the professional services to support the Financial, Construction and the Property Sectors

3) Capital market and the Financial Sector is allowed to operate but some of the professional services related to it are still closed, which should be allowed to operate.

4) Contribution to the Employees Provident Fund and Socso to be put on hold for the duration of the lockdown to ease the financial burdens of the businesses / employers 5) Create an emergency fund from the contribution of large corporations which are not affected by the pandemic and allowed to operate since the beginning of MCO 1.0. This fund should be used as a safety net for any families who have fallen victim to the economic fallout due to the lockdowns.

6) The vaccination programme should be realigned to look into the people who are actively involved in the economic activities. They are the main drivers of the country’s economy.

They reiterated that we will stand by any decision by the government but the wellbeing of the people and the businesses must be taken care of. With these recommendations we are confident that the government will be able to weather the onslaught of the Covid 19 pandemic as a nation.

“Whilst we comprehend the grave nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, we appeal to the government to reconsider the consequences of extending this lockdown not only to the general economy but to the surveying, valuation and property related professional firms,” they said in a statement.

“We are professionals serving the construction and the built environment sector. As a result of the lockdown, it has almost ground to a halt and the majority of the firms, which are mainly SMEs have been struggling to cope and to keep afloat for more than a year now. It is not only these firms but generally all the SMEs. Whatever reserves that may have had to tide over difficult periods have by now been depleted.

“The stand taken by most of the SMEs over the past year generally is that they don’t mind not making any profit, so long as they can cover overheads.

“If the FMCO is to be further extended and the distinction is continued not to be drawn between such SMEs and factories with large workforces (including foreign workers) then at least, we suggest that the said firms can be put under stricter SOPs and allowed to operate. For most of these firms they can largely Work From Home but have to maintain skeletal staff in the office to access files and records, to receive calls and photostat documents and generally keep the office going.”