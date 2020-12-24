Rethink strategies to prepare for future shocks

PETALING JAYA: As of yesterday, more than 78 million people worldwide have been infected by Covid-19, and more than 1.7 million have succumbed to the pandemic.

Never has humanity been more advanced in medical science than we are today, yet never have we been more unprepared for a global outbreak.

The answer to this problem is quite simple – it just calls for nations to work together, to share knowledge and experience and ensure that the right information goes out to the people.

At the local level, the healthcare system must have a rethink or redesign of strategies and responses to make us more prepared for future events of such magnitude, according to Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramanian.

He said the first error was the fact that the world underestimated the impact that Covid-19 would have.

“So now, we are learning the hard lesson,” he told theSun.

However, the good news is that this can be overcome, if the world works together and take the right steps.

As the world marks its first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on Dec 27, it should serve as a wake-up call for humanity to improve the way it responses to such events.

Epidemiologist Prof Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud said many lessons have been learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One lesson is there has to be an open scientific approach to enhance data sharing and research.

“Our closed data approach is hindering research efforts, and this slows down our response. We need real-time data sharing and consultation with experts.”

The advantage is the technology for quick and efficient data sharing is already available.

“We’re just not using it optimally.”

He said existing preparedness for an epidemic should be revised given that it is still on a piecemeal basis.

“It has to be holistic and based on evidence to make implementation less ad hoc.

“Inter-agency collaboration has to be prioritised,” he added.

Resorting to short-term measures at the expense of long-term development is another recipe for failure, former Unicef deputy representative in Malaysia Dr Amjad Rabi said.

Amjad, who is also a social security economist, said Malaysia’s commitment to shared prosperity and to ensure no one is left behind presents an opportunity to accelerate efforts to build a better social protection system, and to prepare for future shocks, such as another pandemic.

However, he said the problem is its social protection programme is overly fragmented.

“There are more than 110 programmes, administered by 26 different agencies and costing RM20 billion annually.”

“This results in a lot of wasteful spending. Many people receive more than one benefit and some are not even in the B40 group, and there are those who need it but receive none,” he said.

Sociologist Dr Charanjit Kaur said receiving and acting on information that is not credible or verified could stir panic within the community.

The assistant professor at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman said one should verify the source of the information before passing it on.

“Fake news circulating on social media has led to confusion and false conclusions,” she said.