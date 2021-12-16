Retired cop charged with shooting cat, discharging firearm in public place

KUALA LUMPUR: A retired policeman was charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today with committing mischief by shooting a male cat and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Zainol Abidin Md Zain, 64, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan.

On the first count, he was charged with intentionally killing a cat by shooting the animal using a shotgun belonging to him in Kampung Setia, Kuang, Selangor at 6.40pm on July 1 last year.

The charge, under Section 428 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zainol Abidin was also charged with discharging a firearm in a public place without any reason permitted by law, using the same weapon at the same place and time.

The charge was framed under Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960 (Act 206) and punishable under Section 43 of the same act which provides for imprisonment not exceeding one year, or a fine of not more than RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

The accused was represented by lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, M.Mariappan, while deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal appeared for the prosecution.

The court set bail at RM2,500 for each charge with one surety and fixed Feb 24, 2022 for mention. — Bernama