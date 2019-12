KUALA LUMPUR: The Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia, (Respa) has called on the government to immediately enact clear laws and regulations to ban any movement with elements of communism.

Its president Tan Sri Ismail Che Rus said this was important given the actions of certain parties trying to give new perspectives to the goals of the communist struggle and those found guilty should be punished accordingly.

The actions of certain parties trying to revive the ideology have touched and shattered the hearts of security forces who have fought and sacrificed on behalf of defending the country’s sovereignty, he said.

“We as national warriors hope the issue of communism will be addressed wisely and fairly by the government, especially the Home Ministry.

“Concerted efforts should be taken immediately by the Education Ministry and Home Ministry to formulate a clear description of the history of the Malayan Communist Party’s atrocities and the ideology of communism so that the younger generation is not easily swayed and deceived by it,” he said.

He was speaking on behalf of 11 former retired police personnel associations attending the ’National Warriors Against the Rise of Communist Ideology’ gathering in Padang Merbok, here.

The gathering was attended by about 3,000 retired police personnel across the country to express their protest against the resurgence of communist ideology in the country.

Also present were former Chief of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan, former Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan and other former police officers and senior personnel.

Meanwhile, former IGP Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar said the attempt by certain parties to revive the communist ideology in the country was considered a violation of the Hatyai Peace Accord 1989.

He, who was also part of the delegation involved in the talks, said the agreement entered by the government in Hatyai, Thailand, on Dec 2, 1989 clearly stated that former members of the Communist Party of Malaya were not allowed to propagate or revive communist ideology in the country.

“They will be violating the agreement (if they attempt) to revive the ideology.

“They can be charged under the laws of the country and in my day, they can be charged under the ISA,” he added. - Bernama