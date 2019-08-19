Retired deputy Health DG Dr Jeyaindran dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Retired deputy director-general of health Datuk Seri Dr S. Jeyaindran (pix), a well-known figure among the medical fraternity in the country, died of a heart attack early today. He was 64.

The son of Tan Sri Dr C. Sinnadurai, a former senator and president of the Malaysian Ceylonese Congress (1964-1984), retired on May 31 last year after 38 years of service with the Ministry of Health, including, among others, as the deputy director-general of health (medical) and senior consultant physician at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

He had also been into charity work and was among the pioneers of Yayasan myNadi that works for the less fortunate and taught at a college for a few days in a week after his retirement.

Jeyaindran’s wife Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar, 51, said her husband had a heart attack at about 1am at their home in Jalan Maktab here.

“While waiting for the ambulance, I tried to resuscitate him by performing CPR but to no avail. He was unconscious and was taken in an ambulance to HKL where he was pronounced dead,“ said Sunita, who is the founding member of the Malaysian chapter of the Climate Governance Initiative (CGI).

She said her husband was well-liked and had always been kind and caring to his staff, friends and family, and the people around him.

“He was very passionate about national healthcare, and had aimed to lift its standards to the international level for the benefit of Malaysians,” she said, referring to her husband’s vision for the country’s healthcare.

The wake for Dr Jeyaindran will be held at his house in Jalan Maktab here, while the funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Cheras Crematorium in Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Jeyaindran, who hailed from Alor Star, graduated with a medical degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 1980.

In 2015, Dr Jeyaindran had led a team of specialists in treating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when the PKR president was in prison then.

Today, both Anwar and his wife, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, conveyed their condolences to the family of Dr Jeyaindran via Twitter.

Anwar’s tweet read: “Datuk Dr Jeyaindran was involved in the treatment of my shoulder injury. May his family be given the strength and courage in facing this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, when met after paying his last respects, expressed his sadness over the passing of Dr Jeyaindran.

“We will always remember him for his contributions while in service. We were together when we worked out issues in administration and services, including the hospital congestion matter and about how to improve our service.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends in this time of sorrow. He was a great friend and teacher to many and will be sorely missed,“ he added. — Bernama