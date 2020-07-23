Retired female police officer loses RM45,300 in African scam

SEREMBAN: A retired female police officer lost RM45,300 after being duped by an African Scam syndicate since April 15.

Negri Sembilan Commercial CID chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said in the incident, the 60-year-old victim was contacted by an acquaintance through Facebook that he had sent a package containing foreign currency to her and asked her to use it for charitable causes.

“On April 29, the victim was contacted by a ‘courier’ company personnel who asked her to pay a sum of RM3,200 for the package delivery processing into the account provided on the same day.

“The following day, the victim was again asked to pay a sum of RM8,700 by the same company as customs duty payment and she deposited money into the same account in several transactions amounting RM5,000, RM1,000 and RM2,700, from April 30 to May 4,“ he said in a statement here, today.

He said the victim had also deposited a sum of RM20,400 into the same account to obtain the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the payment for lawyers as directed by the same company, in May and June.

Aibee said apart from the courier company, the victim also received a call from a woman claiming to be an officer at a finance company asking her to pay RM13,000 as preparation to release the package documents, earlier this month.

“The complainant then deposited the money into the woman’s account in stages amounting to RM8,000 and RM5,000, respectively, on July 13 and 15,“ he said.

He said the victim on July 16 was once again contacted by the courier company who asked her to pay RM7,800 for the parcel delivery process, but the victim could not afford to pay as she had ran out of savings.

Realising that she had been a victim of a scam, Aibee said the victim lodged a police report yesterday at the Senawang police station and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama