Retired navy personnel among three arrested for car theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A retired Royal Malaysian Navy personnel was among three men arrested at two separate locations on suspicion of their involvement in a vehicle theft syndicate around the Klang Valley, Perak and Negeri Sembilan, on May 13.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the suspects, aged 24 to 40, had been active in the syndicate since the end of last year before reselling the vehicle at a cheaper price in Thailand.

He said the mastermind of the syndicate, known as Sasi Navy, 40, was arrested in Kampung Gajah, Perak while two of his friends were arrested in Ipoh and Nilai, Negeri Sembilan on May 13.

Speaking to reporters at the Sentul District Police Headquarters, Ahmad Sukarno said police also seized two cars and stolen items as well as several pieces of fake registration number plates.

“Investigations revealed that the syndicate targetted Honda and Pajero-type vehicles and once a vehicle was identified, one of the suspects would use special equipment (jammer) to unlock the vehicle,“ he said.

He said all the suspects had previous criminal records for various offences and were remanded from May 14 to 18, to assist investigations.

According to him, all the suspects have been handed over to the Ipoh IPD to continue investigations into several cases in the district.

Following that, the police have successfully solved seven cases of theft that were previously reported.

Meanwhile, the police also busted the Ayoi Gang which was active in motorcycle theft, following the arrest of three men in Setapak and Gombak on May 12.

Ahmad Sukarno said all the arrested suspects were between 24 and 32 years old.

“As a result of investigations, police found 26 motorcycle frames and two engines worth RM100,000 in Sungai Kampung Mulia, Gombak where the criminals are believed to have thrown into the river to eliminate evidence,“ he said.

“All the stolen motorcycles will be dismantled first before they are sold to interested individuals at an estimated price of RM2,000 to RM5,000 depending on the model of the motorcycle,“ he said.

He said with the arrest, police have solved a total of 23 motorcycle theft cases, of which 19 cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur and four cases in Selangor.

“All the suspects were remanded from May 18 to 22 and the remand period was extended until tomorrow to assist investigations according to Section 379A of the Penal Code,“ he said. - Bernama