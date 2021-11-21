Retired nurse loses RM120,000 to scammers

SEREMBAN: Despite repeated advice by police to always check with them when apparently called by cops, a retired nurse did not heed the advice and lost over RM120,000 to scammers.

In the incident in Lenggeng, near here, the 71-year-old woman had on Oct 3 received a call from a scammer who posed as an insurance agent and asked her about an insurance claim she had made.

When the woman denied she had applied for such a claim, the call was transferred to two other scammers who claimed to be the police.

Negri Sembilan police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani (pix) said the victim was accused of being involved in money-laundering activities and ordered to reveal the particulars of all her bank accounts.

He said the victim did as instructed for fear of repercussions.

Aibee said days later on checking her bank accounts and a Tabung Haji account, she found RM120,500 had been withdrawn in three transactions over the days.

He said the woman lodged a police report.

Aibee urged the public to be watchful when taking such calls as cases of Macau scams continue to be on the rise.