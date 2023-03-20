Retired PFF cop grapples with memories of platoon leader shot dead by communist terrorists

SEREMBAN: “I feel tearful and sad every time I remember the incident of my platoon leader being shot in the head when facing an ambush by communist terrorists,“ said former member of the Police Field Force (PFF), Mohammad Noh Mansor, 73.

The PFF is now known as the General Operations Force (GOF). Malaysia faced a communist insurgency in the 1960s and 70s.

Recalling that anxious moment, Mohammad Noh, who was 19 years old at the time, was transfixed to see the platoon leader known as ‘Sergeant Lee’, who was not far from him, shot dead while the platoon was taking a break from patrolling in Sibu in the early 1970s.

“It is an incident that I have never forgotten, while on patrol, the platoon leader was shot by a communist right in the head and collapsed in front of my own eyes.

“At that time the sergeant wanted the platoon to rest for a while in a safe area but did not expect to be attacked, the incident was really heartbreaking,“ he told reporters.

He said this when met after the Negeri Sembilan contingent-level, 216th Police Day Parade which was attended by about 400 personnel. It was officiated by state deputy police chief, SAC Abd Khalid Othman.

At the ceremony, Mohammad Noh received a certificate of appreciation from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as a retiree who had served 36 years as a policeman.

Apart from the tragic incident, every time Aidilfitri comes, the father of two also reminisces about a communist ambush a day before the Aidilfitri celebration in Jakar, Sarikei in 1972.

In that incident, he and 29 members of his platoon had just completed their Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) task for two months guarding a security force base in a forest area there.

“It was the last evening of Ramadan, the members were on patrol, the team was ambushed while on the way back. Fortunately no platoon members were killed in this second incident, we responded to the ambush as an emergency,“ said Mohammad Noh, who retired from the force in 2005.

Even though he is now 73 years old, Mohamad Noh is still active as an executive committee member of the Welfare Association of Former Members of PDRM Squad 69 to help police veterans in need.

He said the association looks after the welfare of about 4,000 police retirees including members in Sabah and Sarawak who need help such as in health matters and others. - Bernama