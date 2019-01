PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Retired Senior Police Officers Association (Respa) has given its support to the government on retaining current security laws.

Respa’s president Tan Sri Ismail Che Rus said laws such as the Security Measures (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), Prevention of Crime Act (Poca), and Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) were needed, especially in safeguarding the country’s security.

“The security laws needed to eradicate unwanted elements such as criminals, terrorists groups and gang members who basically causing harm to the country,” he said in a statement today.

“Any suggestion to amend security laws must reconsider long-term potential threats.”

Ismail was commenting on Bar Council president George Varughese’s statement that they were shocked by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement last month that the government has decided to retain these security laws.

He said the Malaysian Bar was dismayed over Muhyiddin’s remark that without Sosma, terrorists and criminals would be free to threaten national security and that “things are also still under control with two other security acts Poca and Pota.”

Ismail said Respa welcomed Muhyiddin’s announcement that the three laws would be retained. “His announcement was timely as such laws are still needed,” he said.

Sosma and Poca were among the laws that Pakatan Harapan had described as “oppressive” in its election manifesto for the 14th general election.

In that manifesto, it had pledged to revoke Poca and abolish the draconian provisions in Sosma.