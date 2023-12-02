Retired policeman dies in crash caused by driver high on drugs

GUA MUSANG: A retired policeman was killed and two others were hurt when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a car driven by a man believed to be under the influence of drugs near Sungai Lakit, here last night.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik the 8 pm incident took place at KM 66 Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai.

He said investigations revealed that the Proton Saga car was travelling from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang when the driver lost control of the wheel and grazed an oncoming Toyota Vellfire.

“The Proton Saga car then collided with the Perodua Ativa driven by the victim’s daughter, which was trailing behind the Toyota Vellfire.

“As a result of the crash, Adam Mat Hasan, 63, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat died at the scene while his wife Che Romayni Che Ismail sustained injuries to her nose and their daughter Nurul Qurratul Ain Nazifa suffered head injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said the victim’s body has been sent to the Gua Musang Hospital here for a post-mortem.

The 42-year-old Proton Saga driver who suffered leg injuries and tested positive for methamphetamine and ganja has been detained under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. - Bernama