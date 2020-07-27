Retired teacher loses over RM1 million to phone scammers

PETALING JAYA: A retired teacher lost RM1.06 million to phone scammers after being led into believing she was involved in money laundering.

The scam began when the 71-year-old victim received a call on May 25 from a person who claimed to be a staff of a courier company.

She was told that a parcel that was sent from Kepong to Kota Kinabalu contained her MyKad and bank card.

The call was transferred to a so-called policeman who went by the name of ‘Sarjan Chong Sin Han’ purportedly from a police station in Sabah.

The ‘cop’ claimed that a former general manager of Maybank who was caught by police had used her particulars for money-laundering.

She was warned to not share details of the case with anyone or face arrest and jail.

The woman was then ordered to transfer her savings to 10 bank accounts given by the scammers.

Fearing the threats, the woman transferred RM1.06 million between June 15 and Thursday last week.

She lodged a police report when she later discovered that she had been conned by a Macau Scam syndicate.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said efforts to trace the scammers are ongoing.