Retired teacher loses RM91,980 to online scammers

KUANTAN: A retired teacher was conned of RM91,980 by an online scam syndicate which threatened her with legal action for being allegedly involved in money-laundering activities.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 62-year-old woman had received a telephone call last Friday from a so-called officer of the Health Ministry in Putrajaya who accused her of buying a big amount of medicines from a clinic in Kedah.

The call was then transferred to a man claiming to be a senior police officer who said the woman had been involved in money-laundering and drug activities.

“The victim gave her banking particulars as requested and subsequently made four cash transfers totalling RM91,980 to an account given by the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman lodged a report at the Jerantut district police headquarters after she realised that she had been cheated.

Ramli reminded the people not to give their banking information to anyone and to always check with the relevant agencies or police if they received suspicious calls. - Bernama