Retiree claims cheated by nephew of RM16,000 for son’s release

KUANTAN: A retiree lodged a police report claiming he was cheated by his nephew of RM16,000, which the victim claimed to have paid to secure the release of his son who was allegedly detained by the police for a drug offence.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 62-year-old retiree claimed that last July 6, he received a WhatsApp message from a man claiming to be a police officer about his son being detained for a drug offence by the Jerantut police.

“The victim claimed the police officer told him that he could help to release the son, but that the victim had to deal with his nephew for further action. The victim claimed he was asked by the nephew to prepare RM16,000 for the purpose.

“And, between last July 17 and 25, the victim asked his wife to make online transfer in four transactions of the amount to a bank account said to belong to the police officer,” said Mohd Wazir in a statement today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim only realised he had been cheated when he received a call from the police last July 31 to inform that his son would be sent to Simpang Renggam in Johor.

The victim lodged a police report after his nephew refused to return the RM16,000, he said, adding that investigation would be carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, and whipping, and is liable with fine, against the offender.- Bernama